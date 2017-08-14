× Changes for PSSA Testing

SCRANTON — Students across Pennsylvania will be spending less time preparing and taking standardized tests and more time on their regular studies.

Governor Tom Wolf got together with other state leaders to make the announcement that teachers and students will spend less time preparing for state testing beginning this school year.

Governor Wolf says the move to cut the time getting ready for tests could end up giving back two to three learning days for students.

This PSSA reduction will ease the stress placed on our kids, and will allow students and teachers to focus more on learning than on testing.

Students and teachers in grades three through eight will spend an average of 20 percent less time on statewide testing.

Two sections have been cut from the standardized statewide test known as PSSA — one in math, one in English/language arts.

“One of the things that I hope that it does is give us a little time to dedicate to our curriculum,” said Rob Nolan.

As a teacher and a parent, Rob Nolan says every day counts for students.

“A day in the life of a student whether it’s elementary, middle, or high school one day is a couple days of instruction sometimes,” Nolan said.

Carbondale School District starts school in a couple weeks on August 29.

Superintendent Bob Mehalick is excited that teachers will have more time to help students prepare for the future.

“I think it has limited our teachers’ ability to teach and it’s taken away from the creativity from our staff so, with this announcement, it gives the opportunity to do things a little differently,” Mehalick said.

Some people would like the federally required testing to be thrown out altogether.

“Really we should do away with the system of test-based funding anyways so maybe this is a start of getting rid of the testing system as a whole,” said Jason Reeves of Factoryville.

Students and parents can expect these changes once the school year begins.