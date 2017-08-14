Old Forge senior running back Brendan Mozeleski is becoming a more vocal and encouraging leader this offseason according to Old Forge head football coach Mike Schuback.
Brendan Mozeleski Embracing Leadership Role at Old Forge
-
Lackawanna League football Media Day luncheon
-
Old Forge baseball preps
-
Area Teacher Charged After Fleeing Police
-
Old Forge Beats Holy Cross for District 2 2A Baseball Title
-
Fire Damages Funeral Home in Lackawanna County
-
-
Burger King Getting a New Look in Old Forge
-
Mike Marichak Mic’d Up At City Practice For Upcoming Dream Game
-
Wham Cam: Season Beginning on June 1st?
-
Police Officers Who Ran into Burning Building Honored in Lackawanna County
-
Finding Robert Baron: Family Hopes Signs Will Lead to Information
-
-
Heavy Hearts Observe Flag Day
-
Two Facing Charges After Report of Trespassing Led to Chase
-
Fitness Trainer Ernie Baul Given A Special Thank You