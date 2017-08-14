A Visual That’s Vital: PennDOT’s Yellow DOT Program

Posted 4:40 am, August 14, 2017, by

PennDOT is shining the spotlight on a program that could save your life!  It’s called the “Yellow DOT Program” which Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted Monday.

 

According to PennDOT, “this program assists citizens in the ‘golden hour’ of emergency care following a traffic accident when they may not be able to communicate their needs themselves. Placing a Yellow Dot decal in your vehicle’s rear window alerts first responders to check your glove compartment for vital information to ensure you receive the medical attention you need. ”

 

To receive a “Yellow DOT,” you can stop into any DMV in our area or many state representatives offices carry them as well.  To signup online, head here!  

 

Once you receive a “YELLOW DOT,” you’re encouraged to place it on the back left windshield of your car.

 

To update your emergency contact information which is synced to your Pennsylvania Driver’s License, head here!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s