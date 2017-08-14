× A Visual That’s Vital: PennDOT’s Yellow DOT Program

PennDOT is shining the spotlight on a program that could save your life! It’s called the “Yellow DOT Program” which Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted Monday.

According to PennDOT, “this program assists citizens in the ‘golden hour’ of emergency care following a traffic accident when they may not be able to communicate their needs themselves. Placing a Yellow Dot decal in your vehicle’s rear window alerts first responders to check your glove compartment for vital information to ensure you receive the medical attention you need. ”

To receive a “Yellow DOT,” you can stop into any DMV in our area or many state representatives offices carry them as well. To signup online, head here!

Once you receive a “YELLOW DOT,” you’re encouraged to place it on the back left windshield of your car.

To update your emergency contact information which is synced to your Pennsylvania Driver’s License, head here!