SCRANTON -- People and their four-legged friends pounded their paws on the pavement in Scranton Sunday.

One Life to Live Pet Rescue held its 5k in Nay Aug Park.

People came with their pets for the center's biggest fundraiser of the year.

Runners and walkers made their way through the park.

The money raised will go towards the center's efforts to rescue animals for adoption.