Third Annual Never Forgotten Ride in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Dozens of bikers took to the streets in memory of a Scranton police officer killed in the line of duty two years ago.

The third annual Never Forgotten Ride kicked off Sunday at Toyota of Scranton on North Main Avenue.

The ride is held in memory of Scranton Police Officer John Wilding. Wilding died after a fall while chasing robbery suspects on the city's west side.

Money raised at the ride goes to a scholarship fund for the police academy in memory of fallen officers.

"John's death, it brought it to light that we should have funds to help people, and first responders who are in need," said Mike Cammerota, with the Never Forgotten Fund Committee.

The ride finished up at the Parker House tavern where people enjoyed food, music, and raffles.