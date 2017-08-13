Shoppers Head to HomeGoods Grand Opening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Shoppers in Lackawanna County checked out a brand new store on Sunday.

HomeGoods opened its first store in our area, and there are other new shops on the way at the Viewmont Mall.

Until now, people who wanted to shop at a HomeGoods had to drive to the Binghamton area.

People we met are enthusiastic about the new store and what it could mean for this mall.

"We're gonna shop. I got a brand new credit card. We're gonna hit the town," said Irma Liddy of Lake Ariel.

"When I saw they were building here I got on the phone and spread the news," said Marie Watkins of Schaefferstown.

Inside, the aisles were packed with people, some browsing, others buying big. The line of shoppers went all the way through the store.

The store's manager says he's already hired 70 people.

"It's very satisfying actually because we are able to provide those jobs, and we are still hiring. We are still bringing people in," said Danny Caliman with HomeGoods.

Right next door, two more big stores are getting ready to open, Dick's Sporting Goods along with Field and Stream. It's a welcome sight at a time when some other malls in our area are struggling.

Customers called the new shops signs of hope.

"Awesome, because I feel like our local economy is touch and go sometimes. It's good to see something new and fresh," said Robin Kordish of Archbald.