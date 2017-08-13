Scholarship Fundraiser in Memory of Dr. Jennifer Sidari

PITTSTON -- It was a day of giving back in memory of a woman from Luzerne County who died unexpectedly.

A block party was held Sunday evening at Coopers in Pittston to remember Dr. Jennifer Sidari.

Sidari was 26 years old and had just graduated medical college before her death in 2013.

The block party wrapped up a day of events including a motorcycle rally, a benefit with vendors, music, and a dunk tank.

"For us to be able to give back the way we have means other people are giving to us. It gives you a feeling that yeah, there's a lot of hope for people," said Peter Sidari, Jennifer's father.

All the money raised goes to a scholarship in Dr. Sidari's memory awarded to a med school student in Luzerne County.

