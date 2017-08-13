Pennsylvania’s Pheasant Program Update

There are a lot of changes when it comes to raising and hunting pheasants in Pennsylvania. Bob Boyd, of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, brings us up to speed on the recent changes and what it means to the hunters of Pennsylvania.
