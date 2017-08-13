Peace Rallies Held in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre in Wake of Violence in Charlottesville
SCRANTON — The violence in Virginia on Saturday has led to numerous peace rallies throughout the nation, including one on Courthouse Square in Scranton.
Nearly 200 people came together Sunday night to stand against hatred and condemn the actions of the white supremacist groups as well as anyone who commits acts of violence that amount to domestic terrorism.
“We have people here tonight standing up against hatred. We can’t live in a country where it’s acceptable for people to be beaten in parking garages because they’re black or to have domestic terrorism laughed off like it’s the moral equivalency that one side’s as bad as the other,” said Ro Hume of Scranton.
Dozens turned out for a similar rally on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre as well.
Earlier in the day, people in Union County also held a rally for peace in downtown Lewisburg.
