Northeastern Pennsylvania Air Show Wraps Up

AVOCA -- A weekend of high flying excitement has wrapped up at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Air Show returned to our area after a 17-year hiatus.

A variety of antique planes and modern jets crisscrossed the skies.

For veterans, it was a chance to get up close again with the planes they had used to defend our country.

A B-51 brought back memories for Gene Gallagher, a World War II veteran from Clarks Summit.

"When you hear that engine roaring, that big 12 cylinder Rolls Royce engine, it's music to my ears after all these years," Gallagher said.

