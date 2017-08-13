Grand Opening of Pink Ivory Salon in Ashland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND -- A plan put on hold by cancer, finally pulled through for a new business owner in Schuylkill County.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the grand opening for Pink Ivory Salon in Ashland.

The beauty shop on Broad Street was in the works for a few years, but owner Janine Lucas had to wait when her cancer returned.

After bone marrow transplants and with the help of her daughter, Lucas felt she is at the best she's been in a while, so she opened up shop, with family, friends, and the community by her side.

"The community has been absolutely wonderful to us. Our staff we have here at Pink Ivory is amazing and we're just glad it's finally come about," Lucas said.

The salon chose the name Pink Ivory because of the owners' love of elephants and plans to donate money to charities that fight poachers.