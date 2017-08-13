Festival and Feast of St. Rocco a Dunmore Tradition

DUNMORE -- It was a day for a Catholic tradition that dates back more than a century in Lackawanna County.

A procession made its way through the streets near St. Rocco's Church in Dunmore.

The crowd carried statues for the parish's Italian festival and feast of St. Rocco.

Pizza and other Italian dishes were sold at the festival grounds.

One family Newswatch 16 spoke with has more than a dozen members in the procession every year.

"My parents are both deceased. We have our shirts in memory of them, for this, because this was their favorite day. We just love doing it," said Sally Gaughan of Dunmore.

Before the procession, a Mass in Italian was held.

The festival wraps up Sunday night with fireworks.

