Tobyhanna Army Depot Hosts Military Retiree Appreciation Day

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP -- It was a day for the Army, Navy, and all branches of the military at the Tobyhanna Army Depot.

Veterans from far back as World War II and the Vietnam War were celebrated at the annual Military Retiree Appreciation Day in Monroe County.

World War II veteran Joseph Romano drove 26 miles to hopefully pick out some familiar faces in the crowd.

“I wanted to see if I knew anybody or were aboard a ship or in my lifetime meeting people in the Navy,” said Romano of Dingmans Ferry.

Romano was just one of the more than 600 people who came to honor the sacrifice of the men and women in our military.

There were also seminars for Tri-Care, which is health care for veterans and other question and answer sessions for veterans to learn more about their retiree benefits.

“Our mission is to ensure the retirees of northeast Pennsylvania still have a place to come to get the services provided that they did when they served. It’s important to us that they have this quality of life and that we continue that mission as long as we are here,” said Colleen Gavin of Tobyhanna Army Depot.

For veteran Thomas Bolesta, a chance for a face-to-face meeting to learn about his benefits meant more than staring at a screen.

“They've changed a lot of things with Tri-Care. Tri-Care is the military version of health care. A lot of the benefits have changed over the years, and it is important for veterans to learn what's available for them,” said Bolesta of Shavertown.

Giving back to those who sacrificed for our country.