In Your Neighborhood

Bear Creek-Buck Twp. Lions Pig Roast, Car & Motorcycle Show

Bear Creek-Buck Twp. Lions sponsors a Pig Roast, Car & Motorcycle Show. It’s held at the Bear Creek Recreation Facility on Route 115 behind the Municipal Building on Saturday, Aug. 26, with a rain date of Aug. 27, from noon – 5:00 p.m. It’s all-you-can-eat and drink with live music. Cost is $22 per adult, children over 5 years old $11, and children under 5 years are admitted free.

Pocono State Craft Festival

The Pocono State Craft Festival is celebrated outside Stroudsburg. It’s held at the Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm on Aug. 26 & 27: Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. & Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The Craft Festival offers a variety of arts, crafts, demonstrations, and live music. Historic buildings will be open, with wagon rides for a small fee, and as well as bake goods and fresh bread for sale. This event is rain or shine. Cost is $6 per adult, and children under 12 years are admitted free.