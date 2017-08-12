Ian Renninger Talks 2017 Pottsville Football

Posted 6:41 pm, August 12, 2017, by

Dave "Whitey" Williams goes one-on-one with Pottsville senior defensive lineman/tight end Ian Renninger about the upcoming season of Crimson Tide football.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s