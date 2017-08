Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FACTORYVILLE -- Christy Mathewson Days are underway in Wyoming County.

The Big 6 Race stepped off at Keystone College Saturday morning.

The Keystone College and Factoryville community kicked off Christy Mathewson Days on Thursday.

The annual event honoring native son, Keystone College graduate, and baseball Hall of Famer Christy Mathewson is in its 22nd year.

In addition to the race, Christy Mathewson memorabilia was on display.