Air Show Back in the Skies Over Northeast Pennsylvania

AVOCA -- Biplanes, bombers, and fighter jets took off from the runway at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Saturday.

Thousands of people are expected at the airport this weekend for the return of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Air Show.

For those who came out on Saturday, they say it was well worth the wait.

For the first time in 17 years, the skies above the Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties were filled with planes from the past and the fighter jets of today.

"We were thrilled. The day we heard about it we planned on coming here. We fly RC airplanes together, so this was just wonderful that this came back," said Chad Dequevedo of Olyphant.

It was a chance to pass down memories for the kids, now adults, who remember when the air show was around the last time. Some of the technology has changed, but the show hasn't. There are about a dozen different flying displays along with aircraft on the ground for the kids to explore.

"I like going through the airplanes, and I like seeing through the windows what it would be like flying in the air or something, during like a war, and seeing the world. It would be really cool to have that experience flying around and looking out," said Callum Dequevedo of Olyphant.

The hands-on experience could have a lasting impact. Just ask Naval Lt. Commander T.J. Browning of Peckville.

"I remember my days when I came here and I got to sit in that F-14 Tomcat and the pilot let me put on his helmet. It was amazing. To be able to maybe pass that on, or to get young aspiring area kids, number one, but just young aspiring Americans, good citizens, who want to come out and join the Navy and do what I do. It's awesome," said Browning.

Browning flew a E-2C Hawkeye to Avoca for the air show. He's one of three local pilots performing this weekend.

"It's something exciting to see every year, and it's something you'd have to travel quite a bit to be able to see somewhere else, so it's nice to have it in our own backyard again," said Amy Sanguedolce of Pittston.

And a reminder of some traffic alerts in both Luzerne and Lackawanna counties because of the air show.

The northeast extension of turnpike from Wyoming Valley to Clarks Summit will be closed again on Sunday from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.