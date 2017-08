× 16th Annual Lebanese-American Food Festival in Scranton

SCRANTON — The 16th annual Lebanese-American Food Festival is underway in the Electric City this weekend.

The food festival is hosted by St. Joseph’s Melkite Greek Catholic Church on St. Frances Cabrini Avenue.

A full range of Middle Eastern food and pastries as well as local picnic favorites are on the menu.

There was more than just good eats. It also featured games, a used book sale, basket raffles, and music.