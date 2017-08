Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A stabbing in Wilkes-Barre is being called a case of self-defense.

Police say Fernando Bracero was under the influence of something when returned home to North Empire Street and turned violent.

Someone who lives there used a knife to fend him off.

Bracero also hit a police officer several times.

It all happened just before 2 a.m. on Friday.

That man from Wilkes-Barre now faces assault and other charges in Luzerne County.