Warrant Issued for Suspected Scranton Thief

Posted 5:31 pm, August 11, 2017, by

SCRANTON — Scranton Police issued an arrest warrant Friday for a man wanted for theft.

Officers say Joseph Esgro is the man seen on security camera video stealing a backpack from a worker at Osaka Restaurant in the city last week.

The same man is believed to have stolen an expensive piece of glassware from a store in Dickson City.

If you know where Joseph Esgro is, call police in Scranton.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

2 comments