Warrant Issued for Suspected Scranton Thief
SCRANTON — Scranton Police issued an arrest warrant Friday for a man wanted for theft.
Officers say Joseph Esgro is the man seen on security camera video stealing a backpack from a worker at Osaka Restaurant in the city last week.
The same man is believed to have stolen an expensive piece of glassware from a store in Dickson City.
If you know where Joseph Esgro is, call police in Scranton.
41.405867 -75.666790
2 comments
Anywhere but There
WNEP still trying to find politically correct word for bong.
Anywhere but There
How about “personal smoking apparatus”