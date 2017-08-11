× Warrant Issued for Suspected Scranton Thief

SCRANTON — Scranton Police issued an arrest warrant Friday for a man wanted for theft.

Officers say Joseph Esgro is the man seen on security camera video stealing a backpack from a worker at Osaka Restaurant in the city last week.

The same man is believed to have stolen an expensive piece of glassware from a store in Dickson City.

If you know where Joseph Esgro is, call police in Scranton.