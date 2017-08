Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT CARBON -- State police say two men were shot Friday night in Schuylkill County.

Authorities say it happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday evening at a home on Spruce Street in Port Carbon after an apparent argument.

Troopers said one man was shot in the chest and as a result, seriously injured.

The other victim was shot in the arm.

So far, no word on any arrests in connection to the shooting in Schuylkill County.