Troopers Announce Investigation into November Homicide

Posted 11:53 am, August 11, 2017, by , Updated at 12:00PM, August 11, 2017

GREAT BEND TOWNSHIP — State police are just now releasing details of a homicide in Susquehanna County that happened in November of 2016.

Troopers say they found the body of Calvin Fitcher, 64, at his home on Cal’s Way in Great Bend Township.

He was shot three times in the head and neck.

Officers say a gun was missing from the home.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call state police at Gibson at 570-465-3154.

This is a developing story, check back for the latest updates.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment