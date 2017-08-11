Talkback 16: PSU Frat Brothers and Unpopular Phone Calls

Posted 6:12 pm, August 11, 2017, by

In this edition of Talkback 16, we have reactions to a call from our last Talkback 16 segment and folks sound off about Penn State frat brothers who are charged with a pledge's death.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s