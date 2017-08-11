× Suspected Drug Ring in Wilkes-Barre Busted

WILKES-BARRE — More than a dozen people were charged Friday in connection to what officials call a major drug ring in Wilkes-Barre.

Newswatch 16 was there as some of the suspects were arraigned in Plains Township.

Authorities said 14 people were charged as part of the yearlong investigation called “Operation Outfoxed.”

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro held a news conference about the bust Friday morning at the Luzerne County Courthouse.

.@WNEP @PAAttorneyGen Luzerne Co DA Salavantis announce break up NYC-Wilkes-Barre drug ring. "Operation Outfoxed" nabs "Fox" Francis etal pic.twitter.com/Unxrm2mRwx — Dave Bohman (@DBohmanWNEP) August 11, 2017

Investigators said Brian “Fox” Francis, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, was the main drug dealer supplying more than $1 million in heroin and crack cocaine.

Others charged in the case include:

Derrick Bynum, 34, of Brooklyn, NY,

Karon “Mad Dog” Varick, 25, of Brooklyn, NY,

Jordan “Rambo” or “Scrams” Stacy, 21, of Wilkes-Barre,

Andrew Pope, 39, of Wilkes-Barre,

Brian “Dread” Jackson, 53, of, Wilkes-Barre,

John “Domo” Doe, Age and Address Unknown,

Ras “Dollar” Johnson, 20, of, Wilkes-Barre,

Kyle Patterson, 23, of Avoca,

Maura Kathio, 28, of Yatesville,

Angela Thomas, 43, of Luzerne.

Three defendants were charged with criminal conspiracy:

Taurean Kemp, 33, Address Unknown,

Raheem “Free” Richardson, 30, of Edwardsville,

Christopher Mark, 32, of Wilkes-Barre.

Officials say the drugs were made in New York City and sold in the Wilkes-Barre area.