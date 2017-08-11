Power Knocked Out in Parts of Lackawanna, Luzerne Counties

Posted 3:34 pm, August 11, 2017, by , Updated at 03:52PM, August 11, 2017

LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Construction work led to a power outage in parts of Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties on Friday afternoon.

According to PPL spokesperson, a private contractor was digging underground around 2 p.m. and hit a power line, causing outages for hundreds of people.

The Wyoming Valley Mall went dark, as did parts of Montage Mountain, along with customers in between.

PPL was able to reroute power to some areas.

Officials were concerned because of large groups of people on Montage Mountain for a music festival.

PPL hopes to have power restored to all areas by 4:30 p.m. Friday.

PPL outage map

