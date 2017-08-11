× Philharmonic Suspends Operations

WILKES-BARRE — The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic has announced it will suspend operations after one concert in October, according to a release from its governing body.

The orchestra will only perform a pops concert on Saturday, October 7, at Lackawanna College in Scranton.

The Philharmonic Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania, the orchestra’s governing body, says that despite corporate donations and ticket sales, they are unable to support the coming season.

The orchestra said they ended the 2016-2017 season with a deficit of $235,000 and they will need $1.1 million to produce the 2017-2018 season.