Naked Man Taken from Nursing Home Roof

Posted 11:31 am, August 11, 2017, by

HAZLETON — Police were called to a nursing home in Hazleton Thursday for reports of a naked man on the roof.

They were called around 8:30 p.m. to Davis Manor on North Church Street when a naked man climbed onto the roof of the nursing home after setting off a fire alarm at the place.

Police and firefighters used a ladder truck to reach the 21-year-old man and got him down safely.

He is being evaluated at a hospital.

