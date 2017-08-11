Naked Man Taken from Nursing Home Roof
HAZLETON — Police were called to a nursing home in Hazleton Thursday for reports of a naked man on the roof.
They were called around 8:30 p.m. to Davis Manor on North Church Street when a naked man climbed onto the roof of the nursing home after setting off a fire alarm at the place.
Police and firefighters used a ladder truck to reach the 21-year-old man and got him down safely.
He is being evaluated at a hospital.
40.958253 -75.975556
JD
Don’t look Ethel!
RJELQ
i hope this wasnt another roamer or possibly bathsalt user. This hazleton and skook area is really scaring me.