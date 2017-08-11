× Local Pilots In Air Show

LUZERNE COUNTY — For the first time in 17 years, the sky above the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport will be filled with exciting sights and sounds for an air show.

“We’ve been going to this air show since I think 1988 until 2000 and it’s something that we missed, everybody in this valley is looking for it,” said Jason Kuna of Dupont.

“I remember it as a kid and my husband loves working at the airport and he loves planes so I know he’s really excited too and I it’s awesome that you know now our kids get to enjoy it as well,” said Alicia Kuna of Dupont.

It’s not just people on the ground who are thrilled about the return of the air show.

“It’s nice for the people to come out and actually be able to see what their tax dollars pay for, sit in the aircraft, get their pictures taken,” said 1st Lieutenant Bill Novak.

Lieutenant Novak is in the Army National Guard.

He’s a native of Justus in Lackawanna County and will be flying a Black Hawk helicopter in the air show.

“It’s obviously exciting to participate in the air show, this is my first show so it’s nice to be able to represent my organization in a positive light,” said Novak.

Major James Stillwagon of the air force is originally from Old Forge.

He’ll be proudly flying in the air show as well.

“A lot of it’s just the history involved with them. Just seeing the old war birds flying and thinking about what they did for the country all those years old,” said Major James Stillwagon.

The hometown pilots are sure to have lots of family and friends watching them.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the air show this weekend.