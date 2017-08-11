× Defense Lawyers Question PSU Trainer’s Role in Fraternity Death

BELLEFONTE — After nearly 40 hours in court, defense attorneys now want to question Timothy Bream. Bream is the head trainer for the Penn State football team and an assistant athletic director.

He was also the live-in senior adviser for Beta Theta Pi fraternity house and was there the night of the hazing that led to Timothy Piazza’s death last February.

“Bream was in the middle of everything Bream was the one who was being paid by the fraternity to essentially be in charge of everything in that house,” said Tom Kline.

In court, one defense lawyer says he subpoenaed Bream to testify, but according to the Centre County district attorney, Bream’s lawyer claims he never received it.

“This judge deserves to hear from Bream,” said Kline.

Because he didn’t show up to court, Bream may face contempt charges.

Now, all 16 Beta Theta Pi fraternity brothers accused of doing nothing when a fraternity brother fell down a flight of stairs after a night of drinking will be back in court later this month.

“It’s important not to lose sight that there are 18 individuals here that have culpability along with him,” said Kline.

Because Bream was in charge, defense teams hope his actions that night could help poke holes in the prosecution’s case and reduce some of the more serious charges against their clients.

“We hope at the end of the day that these individuals are held over that there is a trial and a jury will decide whether this prosecution is successful and I predict it will be,” said Kline.

Penn State officials said Timothy Bream’s role at Beta Theta Pi was a personal living arrangement and not an official university duty. Because Bream did not show up in court, there will be a contempt hearing for him later this month.