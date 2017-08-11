× Cat Cafe Coming to Lewisburg

LEWISBURG–These three kittens seem to enjoy roaming around a room just off Market Street in Lewisburg. Pretty soon there will be more felines running and playing there. This is the site of the future Lewisburg cat cafe, The Scratching Post.

A cat café is a place for people to gather, relax and work in the company of adoptable cats.

“You can bring your own cup of coffee in; you can make one outside of the cat room and bring it in. We’re not going to serve you coffee but you can bring your lunch in from downtown and eat it here and hang out with the cats,” Angela Brouse said.

Angela Brouse and Sarah Kline got the idea for a cat cafe in Lewisburg about a year ago. There are around 40 of them in the United States, usually in big cities.

The Scratching Post will be an adoption platform for cats and kittens. Both women currently foster cats.

“The more you get involved with it the more you see what a big increasing problem it is. There are so many stray and feral cats in this area,” Kline said.

“That’s our overarching goal, that someone is going to fall in love with one of these animals and want to adopt him and bring him home,” Brouse said.

The wheels are in motion but what The Scratching Post needs right now are donations, both monetary and supplies.

The Scratching Post is a non-profit organization that relies 100 percent on donations. There will be a $5 donation to come in. There will be around ten cats and they will live here. All cats will be spayed and neutered.

“And then hopefully some of those some of our customers will fall in love with and they’ll move on to their forever homes,” Kline said.

The Scratching Post will be located in the Lewisburg Pharmacy building on 2nd Street

