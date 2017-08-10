West Hazelton Man Arrested on Harassment Charges

WEST HAZELTON -- A West Hazleton man is charged with terrorizing a woman for more than 2 months.
Antonio Santiago is charged with harassing, repeatedly calling and threatening to kill a woman from Freeland when she refused to have a romantic relationship with him.
Police say Santiago went so far as to leave cans filled with lighter fluid and a cloth outside her home, as if he would set it on fire.
Santiago is locked up in Luzerne County tonight.
40.958696 -75.996037
Bob Smith
If rejected. Deal with that! Grow up and move on! Neither hurt and destroying property would solve our problems too.