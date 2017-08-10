West Hazelton Man Arrested on Harassment Charges

Posted 10:59 pm, August 10, 2017, by

WEST HAZELTON -- A West Hazleton man is charged with terrorizing a woman for more than 2 months.

Antonio Santiago is charged with harassing, repeatedly calling and threatening to kill a woman from Freeland when she refused to have a romantic relationship with him.

Police say Santiago went so far as to leave cans filled with lighter fluid and a cloth outside her home, as if he would set it on fire.

Santiago is locked up in Luzerne County tonight.

1 Comment