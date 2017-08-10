× Tracking Down the Toolbox Owner

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP — Tools an auto mechanic has been collecting and using for decades were feared long gone but on Thursday, they were returned to their rightful owner in Luzerne County.

Having an old receipt, a Good Samaritan used Facebook so he could get them back to their owner.

Two strangers who never met before are now connected through a tool box just outside Wilkes-Barre.

Bill DeFalco’s favorite tools had been missing for more than a week when he received a Facebook notification.

Someone had found the retired mechanic’s tools.

“I couldn’t believe it at first,” DeFalco said. “You have got to be kidding me? How did this guy find me? How does he know I was missing tools and they were mine?”

DeFalco made a left off of a road onto Route 115 when his tools fell out of his truck because he forgot to close his tailgate.

“So I turned around and my wife hopped in the truck with me and we went back and could not find a shred of evidence, not one piece of tool, nothing.”

That’s because Chris Roberts found those tools lying on the road in nearby Buck Township.

As a contractor, Roberts knew how important they were to the owner.

Armed with only an old receipt he found inside, he made some calls and finally was able to track DeFalco down on Facebook.

“It’s sort of my own personal code. I have to be honest about it. I like to keep a level of honesty. It’s a level of honor,” said Roberts.

DeFalco says he almost started a new collection of tools but thanks to Roberts he won’t have to.

“Some of those wrenches, they just have a feel to them. You can’t replace it with a cheap socket or a cheap wrench,” DeFalco said.

And now, DeFalco says he will always remember to close his tailgate.