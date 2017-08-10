Tamaqua football

Posted 6:07 pm, August 10, 2017, by

Tamaqua is a team to watch out for in the Schuylkill League.  Thad Zuber is a four year starter at Quarterback and the Blue Raiders plan on scoring a bunch of points this season.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

