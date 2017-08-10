Stroudsburg went 7-4 last season and the Mounties believe they can, at least, match that total this season. With massive Jerry Gutierrez manning the left tackle spot, and Quarterback Sherwin Stewart having some skill position players around him the playoffs are a reasonable goal.
Stroudsburg football
-
