WILLIAMSPORT -- A brand new statue was unveiled at Williamsport's BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

The statue is of a right fielder, the latest installment of the bases loaded statue project in the city.

It started in 2014 and will end in 2021.

There are other baseball statues throughout the city including Market Square.

This newest statue is the first outfielder.