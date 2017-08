Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAWLEY -- A service is being held at this hour in memory of a volunteer firefighter.

22-year-old Steven Boo was killed in a crash near Lake Wallenpaupack on Saturday.

He was just 17 years old when he first joined the Forest Volunteer Fire Department a few years ago.

A memorial service for Boo is being held until 9 o'clock tonight at the fire station near Hawley.

He will be laid to rest tomorrow morning in Chester, New York.