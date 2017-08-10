Search Called Off for Missing Man in Susquehanna River

WILKES-BARRE -- The search for a missing boater in Wilkes-Barre has been called off.

The Wilkes-Barre fire chief tells Newswatch 16 that crews have exhausted all sonar and diving efforts near the area of the Susquehanna River, where Richard Bevan of Wilkes-Barre is thought to have disappeared.

Bevan's family says he didn't return home from a fishing trip Tuesday evening.

Dive teams spent the day Wednesday searching the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre for the missing boater.

His empty boat was found in the river.

 

