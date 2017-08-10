Schuylkill County Man Facing Sex Assault Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY -- A 77-year-old man from Schuylkill County is accused of sexually assaulting another man with a disability.

Thomas Danishesfsky, of Mcadoo, was arrested Friday. Court papers show the victim told police Danishesfsky assaulted him last week.

The accused admitted he did it and said he had made a mistake.

He remains locked up in Schuylkill County.