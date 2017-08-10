Penn State Fraternity Death Hearing Continues in Centre County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEFONTE -- Penn State fraternity members returned to court Thursday in Centre County for a hearing to determine if they should go on trial for the death of a pledge.

Normally, hearings like this one can take up to a few hours, but with 16 separate defendants, this preliminary hearing has taken several days.

For the fourth day, 16 Penn State fraternity brothers took their turn walking past crowds of cameras on their way into the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte.

With his lawyer alongside him, Gary DiBileo Jr. of Scranton carried a large box with him into court.

These men are back in Bellefonte for a hearing after being charged in the death of a pledge -- Penn State student Timothy Piazza.

In February, after a night of drinking, the 19-year-old student from New Jersey fell down a flight of stairs at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house at Penn State. He later died.

Earlier this year, the Centre County district attorney showed surveillance video from the frat house the night of the fall in court. She's hoping to prove frat brothers hid evidence and were negligent in waiting hours to call 911 after Piazza's fall.

Last month, Gary DiBileo's lawyer had hoped to take a look at surveillance video that wasn't shown by prosecution earlier in the hearing.

With several other defense lawyers yet to cross examine, we are not sure when that will happen.

In all, 18 fraternity brothers were charged. Two, including Ed Gilmartin of Scranton, gave up their right to this hearing.