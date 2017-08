Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE -- A Carbondale man is accused of raping a child.

Police cuffed 32-year-old Charles Schoonover after his girlfriend discovered sexual messages he sent to a 12-year-old girl on Facebook.

That girl told investigators Schoonover forced her to have sex with him.

Schoonover is already a registered sex offenders for indecent contact with minors in 2003 and again in 2005.