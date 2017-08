Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRANCH TOWNSHIP -- The kids in Schuylkill county who set up a lemonade stand in their community to help local firefighters have given the station all the money they raised.

Today, they turned over $160 to the Good Intent Fire Company in Llewellyn.

The kids in Minersville set up the stand Tuesday after burglars trashed the station over the weekend.

The firefighters in Schuylkill County gave them a quick spin on the firetruck to say thanks.