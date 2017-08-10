× History & Hiking: Historic Trolley Trail Revamped in Time for Christy Mathewson Days

An event hitting Lackawanna County on Thursday, August 10, is really hoping to knock it out of the park!

Keystone College is kicking off its official opening of a revamped historic trolley trail.

The celebration all ties into “Christy Mathewson Days” which honors the baseball legend from Factoryville.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the campus Thursday morning to highlight both happenings.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Historic Trolley Trail Ribbon Cutting

WHEN: Thursday, August 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

ADMISSION: Free

WHY: Celebrate the grand opening of a 1.7-mile historic trolley trail that’s now hiker friendly.

For a trail map of that new area along with other hiking options at Keystone College, click here!

The ribbon cutting event coincides with “Christy Mathewson Days” which features a weekend full of activities including a 6K race and parade through the Factoryville area on Saturday, August 12. Head here for all of the details.

Factoryville’s 3rd Annual Pet Show will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 12 starting at the Joint Municipal Park. It’s also part of Christy Mathewson Days.