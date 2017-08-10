Crews Find Evidence in Susquehanna River in Barbara Miller Cold Case

Posted 11:55 am, August 10, 2017, by , Updated at 12:04PM, August 10, 2017

WEST CHILISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP -- Crews searching the river near Sunbury found new evidence in connection with a nearly 30-year-old cold case in Northumberland County. Authorities said the county coroner has been called to the scene.

Sunbury police tell Newswatch 16 they found evidence in the Susquehanna River but they did not say what.

Investigators have been searching since about 8 a.m. Thursday.

Sunbury police would not say exactly why their investigation led them to the river, just that this is another piece of the puzzle in the investigation into Barbara Miller's homicide.

Miller went missing in 1989. Her case was recently reopened.

Late Wednesday night, Sunbury police and a state police forensic unit were at the last home Barbara Miller lived in Sunbury. Authorities say they took pieces of evidence from the house.

Crews spent about a week in June digging and gathering evidence at a home in Milton.

Sunbury police expect to be along the Susquehanna River between Sunbury and  Lewisburg for a few more hours.

