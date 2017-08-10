Community Bids Final Farewell To Fire Chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLEY -- It was a somber scene outside the Lehman Family funeral home in Wilkes-Barre.

Onlookers watched as the casket was carried out. Firefighters and other emergency responders stood at attention as it was gently placed into the back of the firetruck.

Black bunting hung over emergency vehicles in remembrance of fire Chief Joe McGlynn.

“He is missed by many as you can see this is hard for everyone here it is just a tragic loss for the community,” Shawn Kochanki Wilkes-Barre.

Ashley's Fire Chief Joe McGlynn passed away unexpectedly over the weekend.

He served the borough as fire chief for more than two decades.

“He was loved by everybody and he cared about everybody that was the main thing,” said John Gibbons.

On Ashley Street, 40 red black and yellow station themed balloons were released in the air as fireworks were shot off.

Kocher's father died a few years ago and Kocher says Chief Joe McGlynn took his family under his wing.

“I knew him for 10 years I knew him since my dad was a firefighter he was a really great guy he would do anything for anybody even if he didn’t know you he would still do a lot of stuff” Michael Kocher of Ashley.

At the end of the processional one last call went over the police radio as the fire chief's body was laid to rest in Hanover Township.