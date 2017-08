Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAHANOY CITY -- A woman from Schuylkill County is suspected of drunk driving after she sideswiped three parked cars.

It happened along West Mahanoy Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Sierra Cooke, 21, of Mahanoy City, was taken into custody after the early morning wreck.

Police say the cars she hit had extensive damage.

Investigators are awaiting blood test results to determine if Cooke will be charged with DUI.