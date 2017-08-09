× Woman Admits to Deadly DUI Crash

WILKES-BARRE — A woman charged in connection with a deadly DUI crash entered a guilty plea Wednesday in Luzerne County Court.

Audrey Sutton admitted to driving under the influence when she crashed in Edwardsville in October of last year.

The crash killed Casey Michalek, age 21, a passenger in her car.

Police said Sutton was drinking at a bar before the crash and may have had drugs in her system as well.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

