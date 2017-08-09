Woman Admits to Deadly DUI Crash

Posted 2:39 pm, August 9, 2017, by

Audrey Sutton

WILKES-BARRE — A woman charged in connection with a deadly DUI crash entered a guilty plea Wednesday in Luzerne County Court.

Audrey Sutton admitted to driving under the influence when she crashed in Edwardsville in October of last year.

The crash killed Casey Michalek, age 21, a passenger in her car.

Police said Sutton was drinking at a bar before the crash and may have had drugs in her system as well.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s