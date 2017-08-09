A total solar eclipse is less than two weeks away. An eclipse occurs when the moon covers the sun in the sky and it's Joe Snedeker's inspiration for this edition of Wham Cam.
Wham Cam: The Sun and Moon?
-
Wham Cam: Solar Eclipse?
-
Wham Cam: Pez?
-
Wham Cam: Skycam?
-
Wham Cam: Season Beginning on June 1st?
-
Wham Cam: Praying Mantis?
-
-
Wham Cam: Fastest Growing Plant?
-
Wham Cam: Lowest Elevation in PA?
-
Wham Cam: Water Balloon Catches Fire?
-
Wham Cam: What Keeps Hail in the Sky?
-
Wham Cam: Beverage Bubbles?
-
-
Wham Cam: Heavier Air?
-
Wham Cam: Beginning of Summer?
-
Wham Cam: Current of Water Connecting 13 Original Colonies to Great Britain?