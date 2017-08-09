× Trio Accused in Bizarre Death of Friend Admit Guilt

SCRANTON — Three friends pleaded guilty Wednesday to third-degree murder in the death of their friend in Susquehanna County.

Preston Layfield, Tyler Mirabelli, and Amanda Wayda admitted to their role in the death of Joshua Rose last year.

During a preliminary hearing earlier this year, Layfield testified that all three co-defendants got into a truck in Scranton with Rose who was overdosing on opiates.

Mirabelli drove the truck toward Susquehanna County. Amada Wayda put a plastic bag over Rose’s head and Layfield strangled Rose with jumper cables. On the stand, he confessed that he pulled the cords around Rose’s neck for about 10 minutes.

The district attorney’s office said the trio will probably be sentenced next year.