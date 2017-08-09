Callers don't have much sympathy for the owners of a scrap yard that was burglarized in this edition of Talkback 16. Other callers are sick of hearing about Penn State.
Talkback 16: Scrap Yard Burglary, Penn State Overload
-
Talkback 16: Sheriff’s Deputy, Penn State Fraternity, Roadwork
-
Talkback 16: Transgender Inmate Lawsuit, Penn State Fraternity Death
-
Talkback 16: PSU Frat Death, Stolen Donation Jars
-
Talkback 16: Fraternity Death, Firefighters on Strike, the ‘M’ Word
-
Talkback 16: Former Penn State Officials Sentenced, Skimming Devices, Skycam 16
-
-
Talkback 16: OJ Simpson
-
Talkback Feedback: Translations
-
Talkback 16: Stormy Weather, Traffic Troubles, and Familiar Faces?
-
Talkback 16: Life Sentence for Inmate Who Murdered Corrections Officer
-
Talkback 16: Cage Outrage and Temperature Talk
-
-
Talkback 16: Grant Money for Keystone College, Dozens of Cats, and Low-Income Housing
-
Talkback 16: Go Joe 20 and Water for Residents in Lackawanna County
-
Talkback 16: The Backyard Train Goes National!