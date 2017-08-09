State Police Call Teen’s Disappearance ‘Suspicious’

Posted 7:05 pm, August 9, 2017, by

DANVILLE — State police are calling the disappearance of a teen in central Pennsylvania suspicious.

Joel Depaolo, 19, has been missing since July 24. He was last seen along Logan Run Road in Danville.

Troopers say Depaolo drives a silver 2000 Mazda Protégé with Pennsylvania registration KLW5448 and a New York Yankees sticker on the rear window.

Anyone with information on Depaolo’s whereabouts is asked to contact state police in Bloomsburg.

